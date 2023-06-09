MVCC offers summer sports camps for youth, teens

Mohawk Valley Community College will host several sports camps for youth and teens this summer at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

Soccer Camp

Designed for boys and girls ages 7 to 15, this camp will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-30. The camp, which will be led by MVCC Women’s Soccer Coach Jim Vitale and Men’s Soccer Coach Dominic DiMaggio, will offer technical skills, individual ball skills, and group and team tactics, with instruction for all ability levels, as well as camp league games and contests. Campers will be organized into three separate ability divisions for skill, tactic, and game sessions, allowing for maximum skill development and fun for all ages. A Goal Keeper’s Camp also will be offered for youth interested in goalie training.

Campers should bring shin guards, soccer cleats, indoor footwear, and clothing and rain gear appropriate for the season. Water will be available at all sessions, but each camper should bring a personal water bottle. The cost is $125 per camper, which includes an official stitched soccer ball and camp T-shirt (please indicate T-shirt size on registration form). A family rate for three or more campers is available (20% discount off individual rate). Payment can be made in person in the Athletics Office, Jorgensen Athletic/Events Center room 221, or by check or money order mailed in advance to: MVCC Athletics Department: Soccer Camp, Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501. For online payment options, email ddimaggio@mvcc.edu. Online registration is required; please fill out the form at https://www2.mvcc.edu/forms/sportscamps/soccer.

For more information on the camp, contact Vitale at jvitale@mvcc.edu or 315-792-5660 or DiMaggio at ddmaggio@mvcc.edu or 315-709-1090.

Softball All-Skills Camp

Open to girls ages 8 to 18, the Softball All-Skills Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 24-27. The camp, which will be led by MVCC Softball Coach Brittnee Mexico and Assistant Coach Courtney Piazza, will focus on technical and tactical skills, enabling campers to begin preparation for the spring season in a contained, focused, and competitive environment. It will feature advanced training techniques and fun, game-related activities for all players, including defensive position play, throwing, hitting, and pickup games.

This year’s camp will include Catching Sessions and Pitching Sessions, which will cover the physical, technical, tactical, and psychological aspects of these positions, providing developing catchers and pitchers with a total instructional program. Catching Sessions aim improve knowledge, physical mechanics, and confidence with critical plays such as steals, passed balls, sac bunts, and plays at the plate. Pitching Sessions aim to improve mechanics and four key principles: spacing, alignment, sequencing, and posturing.

Campers should bring their own sneakers, cleats, glove, helmet, bat, catchers gear, pitchers mask, water bottle, snacks, lunch, and water. The cost of the camp is $175 (family rate available), which includes a camp T-shirt and supplemental camp insurance. A nonrefundable deposit of $45 is required for registration and will be applied to the total fee. To reserve your camper’s spot, send your completed Softball Camp registration form (found at www.gomvhawks.com/camps) and $45 deposit, payable by check, to MVCC Athletics Department: Softball Camp, Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501. For more information, contact Mexico at 315-717-9000 or email bmexico@mvcc.edu.

Basketball Camp

This year’s Basketball Camp will be divided into two sessions:

Session 1 — for boys and girls ages 7 to 12 — will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 7-9, 2023.

Session 2 — for girls ages 12 to 16 — will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 14-17, 2023.

The camps will be led by MVCC Women’s Basketball Coach Gabrielle Coffey, as well as other coaching staff, MVCC student-athletes, and alumni. In addition to basketball fundamentals, the camp will focus on teamwork and sportsmanship. Each session will be geared toward the ability level of the campers.

Each camp session is $100. Checks can be made payable and sent to: MVCC Athletic Department – Basketball Camp, Mohawk Valley Community College, Jorgensen Athletic/Event Center, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501. Online registration is required; please fill out the form at https://bit.ly/43id3RV. For more information, email Coffey at gcoffey@mvcc.edu.

About MVCC Athletics

Mohawk Valley Community College, home of the Hawks, offers one of the most extensive, diverse, and successful two-year college intercollegiate athletic programs in the country with 17 highly competitive sports for men and women. The Hawks are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III, and the program is committed to supporting student-athletes in meeting their educational goals in compliance with institutional, NJCAA, and transfer academic standards. Learn about MVCC Athletics at gomvhawks.com.

