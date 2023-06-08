Broadway Utica
Author talk and book signing to be held at Oneida County History Center

UTICA: Author Barbara Leiger Granato released a new book chronicling the genealogy of her grandmother’s brother, a World War One soldier. Titled Meral: A World War One Story of Love and War the book is a captivating account of the author’s journey to uncover the true story of her ancestor’s bravery and sacrifice. She will discuss her book and research at the History Center on June 21, at 5:30 p.m.

While cleaning the family home, genealogist Barbara Leiger Granato discovered a box in the attic containing letters written by her grandmother’s brother, Meral Harvey Roberts. This is the story of his life, his family, and the time he spent as a soldier in World War I. The book sheds light on the challenges and horrors faced by soldiers during the Great War as well as the impact it had on their families and loved ones.

The book serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of preserving family history and paying tribute to the selfless acts of our forefathers. It narrates a captivating story of courage and valor that inspires readers. You can find Meral: A World War One Story of Love and War at the History Center bookstore.

 

This presentation takes place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 5:30 at the Oneida County History Center. The program is also available virtually via Zoom. To register for the virtual presentation, visit oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.

Mohawk Valley Latino Association and Rome Refugee Services to host First Annual Puerto Rico Independence Celebration with flag raising at Utica City Hall
