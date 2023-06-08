Broadway Utica
Announcement

Mohawk Valley Latino Association and Rome Refugee Services to host First Annual Puerto Rico Independence Celebration with flag raising at Utica City Hall

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
UTICA: The Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc. in collaboration with Rome Refuge Services are celebrating the island of Puerto Rico with a flag raising. The first flag raising was observed on October 18, 1898, by US Troops in Puerto Rico. This year’s celebration will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, 11 am at Utica City Hall.
 
The event will involve the singing of the American and La Borinquena Puerto Rico’s national anthems, the traditional reading of Puerto Rico’s history, the display of the flag and welcome by Mayor Robert Palmieri. MVLA and the Rome Refugee Services organizations invite the community to attend and join the celebration.
 
Puerto Rico is neither a state nor independent, the island has been a US territory since 1898. Everyone born on the island is an American citizen and holds a US passport. However, residents cannot vote in US presidential elections, unless they are registered to vote in one of the 50 states. Puerto Rican culture is a blend of Amerindian Taino, Spanish and African influences with Spanish being the island’s first language.
 
 
“As a Puertorican myself, this annual event will promote the Boricua roots and culture in the Mohawk Valley,” said Feidy Miner, Executive Director of RRS agency. Also, Luis Martinez, PR Event Committee Member, stated “I feel that it’s important and necessary not only because of the huge Puerto Rican population we have here, but it’s also a part of our history as well as the United States. It’s a symbolism that reminds us of every year of the freedom and equality of Puerto Ricans.”
 
The Mohawk Valley Latino Association was established to improve the standards of living for Latino residents of the Mohawk Valley through various services that will educate and empower them; to achieve awareness amongst the different cultures of the Mohawk Valley; and to help shape the minds of our youth and demonstrate to them the great opportunities available within the Mohawk Valley and our Nation. For more information, calls can be made to 315-864-8419 or email us at mvla@mvlautica.org.

