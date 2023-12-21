New Grandparent Scam Hits Central New York

Overview of the new grandparent scam affecting Central New York

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection has issued a consumer alert warning grandparents about the ever-evolving grandparent scam. Scammers are targeting older consumers, particularly grandparents, and exploiting their special relationship with their grandchildren. These scams involve a family member claiming to need urgent financial assistance and requesting secrecy. Such scams have increased significantly during the pandemic. The State Police and the New York State Office for the Aging urge all New Yorkers to remain cautious and to not provide any financial or personal information without confirmation. [1][2]

Explanation of the Grandparent scam and how it operates

The grandparent scam is a type of fraud where scammers pose as family members, often grandchildren, in distress and request money from elderly victims. The most common method is contacting the victims by phone and claiming to be in trouble with the law or in need of medical treatment. They ask for money to be sent through wire transfer or other untraceable methods. Scammers often provide specific details like names and locations to make the story more convincing. It’s important to verify the identity of the caller and avoid sharing personal or financial information. [3][4]

Review of recent scam cases reported in Central New York

Identification of the tactics used by scammers to target their victims

Tips on how to tell if a call is a scam and what to do if you suspect fraudulent activity

Scammers have been targeting elderly victims through the Grandparent Scam, posing as family members in distress and asking for money. There are several warning signs to watch out for to avoid falling for these scams. One red flag is if the caller doesn’t identify themselves immediately. Scammers may also try to pressure victims into acting quickly without giving them time to think. It’s important to verify the caller’s identity before giving out any personal or financial information. If you suspect fraudulent activity, do not hesitate to contact the authorities and identity theft protection services. [9][10]

Explanation of how local law enforcement is involved and working to prevent these scams

Law enforcement officials are taking measures to prevent the Grandparent Scam. They encourage victims to report the incident to their local police department and contact Identity Theft Protection Services. The Federal Communications Commission has been warning the public about the scam artists who mimic trustworthy individuals, gaining access to personal information through social media and cyber theft. It is important to remain vigilant and be skeptical of callers who demand financial information or ask for urgent medical assistance. [11][12]

Steps to take to protect yourself and your loved ones against these scams

Advice on what to do if you have been the victim of a grandparent scam

Recap of the key points and recommendations to prevent falling victim to grandparent scams in the future

If you or your loved ones have been scammed, it is important to act quickly by reporting the incident to your bank, local law enforcement agency, and the Federal Trade Commission. If you provided personal information, contact the relevant agencies immediately. To prevent falling victim to grandparent scams in the future, be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be a family member in need of money. Always verify the caller’s identity before sending any money and never provide personal information or wire money to someone you don’t know. [17][18]

