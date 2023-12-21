Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews#1 Featured Story95.5 FM "The Heat's" DJ J Easy on 50 Years of Hip-Hop
ArtBlack PerspectiveCNY NewsColumnsRon KlopfansteinEntertainmentLocal HistoryMust ReadThis Month Must ReadNews#1 Featured StoryLocal NewsNational NewsState Newsnumber 1 postSlider PostThe ArtsUtica Phoenix Exclusive:

95.5 FM “The Heat’s” DJ J Easy on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ron Klopfanstein
By Ron Klopfanstein
0
14

 

95.5 FM “The Heat’s” DJ J Easy on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

By Ron Klopfanstein  

Hip-hop began 50 years ago in The Bronx. While it has evolved into a mainstream, commercially successful genre in those five decades, its roots and its heart are with indy performers who create art from available pre-existing media blended and personalized into original expressions. There are “Five Pillars of Hip-Hop,” these include MCing (or rapping), break dancing, graffiti art, knowledge of self and the movement. 

The first “pillar,” however, is DJ’ing. DJs or “disc jockeys” are the people who play, blend, and curate recorded music for live audiences or on radio stations like Utica’s hip-hop radio station, 95.5 FM “The Heat.” 

Over the next week, I will bring you recorded interviews with 95.5 FM’s “Heat Squad,” who talk about the art form, how it evolved, and its cultural impact globally and locally. 

First up is 95.5 FM’s DJ J Easy, who explains what equipment he uses to DJ his show on 95.5 FM The Heat. “If you’re good, you can blend the second song into the first. That takes skill.” He also talks about how he got into the business and started working at Phoenix Radio. I asked his advice for young people interested in getting into the business. 

“Pick who you want to listen to,” he said. “Like your favorite artists, learn their story a little bit…I  like to see who wrote the song and who produced the song. If you notice, everyone has their particular styles.”

 

Like Ron Klopfanstein at Facebook.com/ReadRonKlopfanstein, Follow him at Threads.net/@RonKlopfanstein, Instagram.com/RonKlopfanstein, Twitter.com/RonKlopfanstein, and Tiktok.com/@ronklopfanstein Read all his work at Muckrack.com/ron-klopfanstein. Ron appears on “The Hot Seat with Cassandra Harris Lockwood” on the last Monday of each month at 5 p.m. tune into 95.5 “The Heat” or stream it live at 955TheHeat.com.

Previous article
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Supports Local Food Banks
Ron Klopfanstein
Ron Klopfansteinhttps://uticaphoenixnet.wpcomstaging.com/
Multimedia journalist, news and features editor, and creative content producer for the Utica Phoenix digital platform and 95.5 FM The Heat broadcast and streaming radio.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
#1 Featured Story

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Supports Local Food Banks

charrislockwood - 0
%d