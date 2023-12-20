Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Supports Local Food Banks

UTICA, N.Y. — With the goal of aiding community organizations in their efforts to reduce hunger across the Utica region, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is pleased to announce that it will be donating a total of $14,000 this holiday season. The money will aid 13 different organizations across the Utica region, which encompasses Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties.

“We are pleased to provide funding to organizations who work so hard to improve the lives of individuals and impact in the communities we serve,” said Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Utica regional president. “Unfortunately, there continues to be a great need for programs that combat food insecurity, especially during the holiday season.”

Each of the following organizations will receive a donation ranging from $500 to $2,500:

Herkimer County Office for the Aging – Herkimer, NY

Lowville Food Pantry – Lowville, NY

Johnson Park Center – Utica, NY

Karing Kitchen – Oneida, NY

Hope House – Utica, NY

Feed Our Vets – Utica, NY

Utica Rescue Mission – Utica, NY

Lewis County Opportunities – Lowville, NY

Cooperstown Food Pantry – Cooperstown, NY

Mohawk Valley Rotary Club – Herkimer, NY

Cooperstown Food Pantry – Cooperstown, NY

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York – Latham, NY

Mohawk Valley Latino Association – Utica, NY

“Social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, negatively affect quality of life and health outcomes,” explained Van de Wal. “Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is proud to partner with community-based organization who address these important issues in order to help reduce health disparities within the communities we serve.”

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is committed to supporting local organizations that improve community health. The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies or products.

# # #

Share this: Facebook

X

