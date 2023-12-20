FTG’s Musical Christmas Card Christmas Day at 12 Noon on WKTV 

We invite you to Join us on Christmas Day at 12 noon on WKTV Channel 2 for the Mohawk Valley’s Musical Christmas Card. Brought to you by For The Good, Inc., home of the Study Buddy Club and the Community Gardens.

We’ll bring you songs for the season from local artists like TK Howard, Astena Smith, Doc Woods, Anne Walseman and many more who will sing in harmony to remind us we can all live in harmony.

So grab a festive drink and tune in with your family on Christmas morning and celebrate in song with us! Sponsorships are available at forthegoodinc@gmail.com.

Happy Holidays.

