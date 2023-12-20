Governor Hochul Continues New York’s Leadership on Racial Equity, Signs Legislation Establishing Commission to Study Reparations and Racial Justice

Legislation S.1163-A/A.7691 acknowledges the significant role the institution of slavery played in the establishment and history of New York. The legislation establishes the community commission on reparations remedies, which will be composed of nine members who are especially qualified to serve by virtue of their expertise, education, training, or lived experience in the fields of African or American studies, the criminal legal system, human rights, civil rights, reparations organizations, and other relevant fields.

Prior to the American Revolution, there were more enslaved Africans in New York City than in any other city except Charleston, South Carolina, and the population of enslaved Africans accounted for 20 percent of New York’s population, while 40 percent of colonial New York household owned enslaved Africans. This was an integral part of the development of the State of New York, and the consequences of the institution of slavery – and subsequently, discrimination and systemic racism borne of that institution – can still be observed today.

State Senator James Sanders said, “Today, we plant a seed of hope, not just for the City of New York and New York State, but for the nation. The bill number S.1163A is a testament to the power of persistence, of unwavering voices demanding justice. Let this be a beacon, a call to action for every corner of this country to confront their own histories, to acknowledge the injustices that bind us, and to work together towards a future where reparations are not just a word, but a lived reality for all. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this historic bill into law. This is a monumental step forward in our fight for racial justice, and it would not have been possible without the Governor’s courage and commitment. The bill number S.1163A isn’t a finish line, but a starting gate. The reparations commission it establishes is a vessel for truth, a platform for voices silenced for too long. Their findings will not be easy, but they will be necessary. They will guide us towards reparations not just for the past, but for the future, building a legacy of equity where every child, regardless of their heritage, can dream without the shackles of historical injustice. I believe that reparations are essential to achieving true racial justice in our country. We must acknowledge and address the harms of the past in order to create a more just and equitable future for all.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “In acknowledging New York’s history, we confront the high cost of racial injustices. By Governor Hochul signing into effect the Reparations & Remedies Commission, New York State will empower communities to actively participate in shaping the essential path forward toward unity and healing. Reparations lay the groundwork for a future where all New Yorkers can thrive and prosper. I commend the Legislature, the Governor, and advocates for their collaborative efforts, I am proud to have sponsored this legislation and eager to continue advancing together in shaping our shared future.”

President of the NAACP New York State Conference Dr. Hazel N. Dukes said, “With the establishment of this commission, it will give us the chance to review, and look at the history of African Americans in New York State. And when the report is done, it will give us the necessary tools – where we should go for economic growth, for quality health, equity in education, job training, job creation, housing – and many more things. This is a great day for New York State moving in the right direction of inclusion for all people. Thanks to the Governor and our legislature’s leaders, for taking this tremendous step.”

The commission is tasked with examining the legacy of slavery and its lingering negative effects on people currently living in the State of New York, with the goal of issuing issue a report comprised of recommendations for appropriate action to address these longstanding inequities. This written report of findings and recommendations must be submitted to the temporary president of the senate, the speaker of the assembly, the minority leaders of the senate and the assembly, and the Governor of the State of New York no later than one year after the date of the first meeting of the commission.