Utica Royalties, Inc. Announces the Re-Launch Event – A Celebration of Youth and Talent

UTICA, New York — Utica Royalties, Inc., a community-centered organization committed to fostering a safe and inspiring environment for the youth, is thrilled to announce its re-launch event. This gathering is set to showcase the vibrant talents of local youth through an array of performances and exhibits.

Event Details:

• Date: January 6, 2024

• Time: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

• Venue: 730 Broadway, Utica, NY 13502

• Admission: Free

Join us as we celebrate the start of a new chapter with live music, poetry, dance, and comedy. The event will be hosted by Utica Royalties Youth and feature various artists including DJ Dimitrii, Yara, and Amos. Attendees will also be treated to a special guitarist showcase and an art exhibit curated by the talented youth of Utica Royalties.

Complimentary food and drinks will be provided by Sazón Frank, adding a flavorful touch to the day’s festivities.

To participate in this momentous occasion, guests are encouraged to RSVP by scanning the QR code.

For ongoing updates, follow Utica Royalties on social media at UticaRoyalties.

Utica Royalties, Inc. looks forward to seeing you there and joining together to uplift and celebrate the exceptional skills and creativity of our youth.

About Utica Royalties, Inc.:

Utica Royalties, Inc. is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of young people in the Utica area. Through programs that encourage self-expression and community engagement, we aim to empower the leaders of tomorrow.

