Letter to the editor: Give hope in the face of growing extreme disasters.

The holidays are a time for community. As we come together with loved ones, it’s important for us to remember the ways that we can be a beacon of hope for those who need our support and care.

I think of the families whose lives have been turned upside down by emergencies, especially by the growing frequency and intensity of disasters. In fact, 2023 is a record year of extreme climate and weather events with each causing losses exceeding $1 billion. Locally, residents have been impacted by flooding, widespread power outages and other weather-related events in Central New York and the North Country.

Plus, over the past decade, the number of billion-dollar disasters has increased by 80% in the U.S. — all on top of smaller, everyday crises like home fires, which are no less devastating to the families coping with them.

Year-round, local volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross answered the call to help in people’s darkest hours, providing refuge, food and comfort. Over the past 12 months, volunteers have responded to nearly 300 home fires and other disasters, providing immediate emergency assistance to 450 families.

The Central and Northern New York Chapter is proud to serve the communities of Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Please join us to give comfort and hope by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation. You can also help by booking a time to give blood or platelets or becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

It takes all of us to care for one another. During the holiday season, turn your compassion into action for the families who depend on our collective support.

Lisa Smith

Executive Director

American Red Cross

Central & Northern New York

