MVCC to host PGA Golf Clinic in Utica

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a “Fall into Golf” PGA Golf Clinic at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Jorgensen Center Field House at the College’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

This comprehensive event, led by PGA Professional Dustin Jones, owner of Hole in One Golf Center in Whitesboro, will cover all facets of the sport with a focus on beginner to intermediate golfers.

Tickets, which are limited, are $30 for the public, $20 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. To purchase, visit www.mvcc.edu/tickets or contact the Box Office by calling 315-731-5721 or emailing boxoffice@mvcc.edu.