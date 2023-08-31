Appearance schedule for Oneida County Poet Laureate released

Oneida County Poet Laureate Natalie Williams has used her role to bring poetry to various events throughout our community. During her readings, Williams offers observations and insights into her role as poet laureate, social commentary, and of course…original poetry. Anyone who would like to hear some of her work, or who already enjoys her art and would like to attend a reading should make sure to check out the appearance schedule below.
Upcoming appearances for Natalie Williams are:
Thursday, August 31, 2023
The Tramontane Cafe 7 – 9 pm ( $3 cover fee )
Utica Poetry Society Spoken Word Open Mic
1105 Lincoln Avenue, Utica NY
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Uptown Theater 7 – 9 pm ( Donation Suggested )
Improv Theater Comedy Open Mic
2014 Genesee Street, Utica NY
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Comedy Festival Uptown Theater
5 pm Kick-Off (Thursday Pass $25)
2014 Genesee Street, Utica NY
Williams’ work is also regularly featured right here in the Utica Phoenix newspaper online.