MVCC to host information session for prospective students on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Utica Phoenix Staff
MVCC
MVCC Utica Campus.

Mohawk Valley Community College will host an admissions information session at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at its Utica Campus. The session is scheduled to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which many prospective students have off from school and work. MVCC is open for classes and business that day.

Prospective first-year and transfer students are encouraged to attend to learn more about MVCC’s 90-plus academic programs, campus life, Hawk Athletics, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, the application process, and more. The event also will include a campus tour.

To register, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/register/mlk23. If you can’t attend and would like to schedule an appointment, call 315-792-5354 or go to www.mvcc.edu/visit.

