The Family Counseling Center to Participate in Wear Blue Day to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking

Gloversville, NY The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County and the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County are joining organization from across the country on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 for Wear Blue Day, in order to raise awareness of the risk and impact of human trafficking and the options for survivors of this heinous act.

 

What is Human Trafficking?

Human Trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act, or in which the person performing the commercial sex act is under 18 years of age. (Source: https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2022-02/BC-Indicator-Card_ENGLISH%20508.pdf)

 

This year’s National Human Trafficking Month is themed Partner to Prevent, highlighting the impact partnerships amongst organizations, survivors, and others have in preventing human trafficking. The awareness campaign is meant to help build knowledge and skills in order to support survivors of human trafficking and interrelated forms of violence.

 

#WearBlueDay represents an opportunity to kick-start a yearlong online conversation about the crime of human trafficking and to spread online awareness about this crime. The Family Counseling Center is asking the community to join them and Wear Blue on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in order to help raise the profile and awareness of this important cause.

 

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has been serving the community since 1976 and ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center, its services, or how you can become a volunteer, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.

 

For more resources about Human Trafficking, please use the list below:

 

