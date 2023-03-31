MVCC Drama Club to present production of ‘Leading Ladies,’ a comedy by Ken Ludwig

The Mohawk Valley Community College Drama Club and Theater Program will present a production of Ken Ludwig’s comedy, “Leading Ladies,” directed by James Gifford and produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22, in Schafer Theater, Francis A. Wilcox Hall, at the College’s Utica Campus. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students.

Set in the 1950s, “Leading Ladies” focuses on two Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find their careers in a rut, performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her relatives and get the cash. When they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces. Things get even more complicated when Leo falls madly in love with the lady’s vivacious niece, Meg, who’s engaged to the local minister.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are currently unable to process online ticket sales at www.mvcc.edu/tickets. For more information, email boxoffice@mvcc.edu. For a list of upcoming events, please visit www.mvcc.edu.

