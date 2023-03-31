National Grid Project commits $75,000 to ICAN’s new Family Resource Center and Children’s Museum

Pictured: From left to right: Steven Bulger, ICAN CEO/Executive Director and Richard T. Fox, PE, National Grid Manager of Customer & Community Engagement, Mohawk Valley

National Grid has committed $75,000 to ICAN’s Family Resource Center through their Project C Neighborhood Investment Program grant, which is one of many ways they demonstrate their commitment to the communities and customers they serve.

“National Grid has a long, proud history of giving back to the communities we serve, and Project C is our guiding principle,” said Alberto Bianchetti, National Grid’s regional director of customer and community engagement. “We congratulate ICAN on its new home and celebrate its work of educating and supporting Mohawk Valley families with essential programs.”

A central component of ICAN’s Family Resource Center project is ensuring the use of sustainable and energy efficient systems and products in the renovation and day-to-day operations of the facility. With the generous support from Project C, new spray foam insulation, roof insulation, efficient heating, cooling, hot water heating systems, LED lighting and more aid in the building’s efficiency. As a bonus, the reimagined Children’s Museum will include exhibit spaces and educational experiences that promote children and families learning about sustainability.

The $75,000 gift contributes to the overall project total of $14 million, which includes site improvements, museum exhibit design and the addition of a rotunda—a signature architectural element on the south side of the building at 106 Memorial Parkway, Utica.

ICAN CEO/Executive Director Steven Bulger adds, “We are extremely grateful to National Grid and Project C for helping power the important behind-the-scenes systems that allow the newest home for ICAN staff (and the future home of the Utica Children’s Museum!) to be highly functional, efficient and sustainable now… and well into the future.”

ABOUT THE FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER

The Family Resource Center will unite two of our region’s greatest assets: ICAN’s youth and family programs and the Utica Children’s Museum. A hub for learning, wellness, connectedness and FUN, this will be the first time that a children’s museum is co-located and partnered with a human services non-profit.

ICAN staff moved into the new building in early September. Supervised Visitation, Healthy Families, Nurturing Parenting, Community Education and Training, and School Based Programs are housed on the first floor. Administrative departments – Human Resources, Finance, Marketing and Development, Quality Improvement, Strategic Planning and IT – provide shared services to ICAN and the Children’s Museum on the third floor.

The new museum will be located on the second floor and in the rotunda of the Family Resource Center. It will provide a space and be a catalyst for post-pandemic healing for all and will offer needed socialization, connection and joy as well as hands-on educational experiences aligned with school curricula to help students get back on track after an extended loss of learning. Close to the Parkway Recreational Center, Val Bialas Ski Center, Utica Zoo and the John S. Dyson New York Energy Zone, the museum will enhance this family-friendly district of the city. Regional and national experts are assisting with the project from architecture and conceptualization to creation of museum exhibits and ensuring Universal Design principles are integrated.

ABOUT ICAN

Founded in 1997, ICAN is a unique home and community-based network that provides individualized and non-traditional services and care to the highest risk individuals and families with social, emotional, mental health and behavioral challenges. ICAN’s team of over 225 staff consisting of care managers, service coordinators, social workers,

support specialists, clinical staff and an extensive Independent Practice Association (IPA) of 250+ providers work together to provide a platform for support, family reunification and preservation to over 2,000 individuals and families each day – prenatally through end of life.

ABOUT NATIONAL GRID | PROJECT C

National Grid’s support for ICAN aligns with its Project C initiative, the company’s commitment to improve the communities it serves. ICAN’s support and education programs fulfill all four pillars of this promise: neighborhood development and community investment, workforce development, environmental justice and social equity, and clean energy and sustainability.