MVCC Cultural Series to host poetry presentation and workshop with alum Kofi Antwi ’10

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a poetry presentation and workshop with MVCC alum Kofi Antwi, Class of 2010, at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, in Wilcox Hall room 225 at the Utica Campus. Admission is free.

Antwi is a writer, poet, and educator. In this workshop, he will read from his book, “Tidal Wave,” share relevant experiences, and conduct a workshop for event participants.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC's Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC's Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee.

