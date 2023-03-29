Johnson Park Center receives generous community support for food pantry

The Capraro Technologies Fund for Johnson Park Center Food Distribution at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties received more than $9,000 in community donations in 2022, all of which were matched dollar-for-dollar by Gerard Capraro, founder and president of Capraro Technologies, Inc. (CTI).

The fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2022 by CTI to support the food pantry located on West Street in Utica. Contributions to the fund directly support the purchase of food items for families in need.

“The fund was established to help the many people in need in our community who struggle with the everyday costs of life including the cost of fuel for their vehicles, costs of their home and their high medical costs which often times results in them making a choice between these items and putting food on the table for their family,” said Capraro. “We are hopeful that we can make a difference in the lives of those who struggle with this regularly.”

Support from dozens of community members and businesses—including $2,500 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield—have almost reached the dollar-for-dollar match goal. With roughly $900 left to be raised, the fund continues to seek donations to fulfill the $10,000 match.

“We recognize that addressing social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield regional president. “We are fortunate to have extraordinary community partners like the Johnson Park Center who share our mission of helping those in our communities live healthier and more secure lives. We are proud to contribute to the Capraro Technologies Fund for the Johnson Park Center Food Distribution program, helping to continue the important work of providing nutritious meals to the most vulnerable in our community.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over 34 million people, including 9 million children, are food insecure in the United States, and 53 million people turned to food programs in 2021.

“We are so grateful to Dr. Capraro for his generosity and continued support of our center,” said Rev. Dr. Maria A. Scates, CEO/founder of Johnson Park Center. “The funds awarded through the Capraro Technologies Fund for Johnson Park Center Food Distribution will allow us to purchase additional pallets of food for community giveaways and the general food pantry operation. We are able to purchase high-cost, high-value foods that low-income community members may otherwise be unable to afford in this era of rising costs of living.”

To learn more about the Capraro Technologies Fund for Johnson Park Center Food Distribution and to donate, visit foundationhoc.org/capraro-jpc.