Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementLandmarks Society of Greater Utica to host adult Easter egg hunt
Announcement

Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host adult Easter egg hunt

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
98

The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica is hosting their annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Rutger Mansion No. 3 in Utica. Tickets are $25 and include five eggs for a chance to win prizes and your first drink. Additional eggs can be purchased for $5/egg. Tickets are limited and sell out quickly. 

Enjoy refreshments and a bit of competition as you scour the lawns of the Rutger Park Mansions. Discover eggs to win prizes, some small, some big – and one very special prize to whoever finds the golden egg. 

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-only-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-573367406347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR0vowuNJ-NBSHAzEOE85qRjzh6hGy7gqegWoLjkh0dfauyHPQNB8DA7kAc

All proceeds from this event will benefit the stabilization and renovation projects at the Rutger Park Mansions. For more information or to find out about other upcoming events or historical preservation efforts, please visit facebook.com/TheLandmarksSocietyofGreaterUtica/

Previous article
Looking forward to the 2023 Christmas season, tickets for the Polar Express go on sale as early as April 1
Next article
Johnson Park Center receives generous community support for food pantry
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Trans Rights rally to be held in Utica March 31

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0