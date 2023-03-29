Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host adult Easter egg hunt

The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica is hosting their annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Rutger Mansion No. 3 in Utica. Tickets are $25 and include five eggs for a chance to win prizes and your first drink. Additional eggs can be purchased for $5/egg. Tickets are limited and sell out quickly.

Enjoy refreshments and a bit of competition as you scour the lawns of the Rutger Park Mansions. Discover eggs to win prizes, some small, some big – and one very special prize to whoever finds the golden egg.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite. com/e/adult-only-easter-egg- hunt-tickets-573367406347?aff= ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid= IwAR0vowuNJ- NBSHAzEOE85qRjzh6hGy7gqegWoLjk h0dfauyHPQNB8DA7kAc .

All proceeds from this event will benefit the stabilization and renovation projects at the Rutger Park Mansions. For more information or to find out about other upcoming events or historical preservation efforts, please visit facebook.com/ TheLandmarksSocietyofGreaterUt ica/ .