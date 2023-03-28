Looking forward to the 2023 Christmas season, tickets for the Polar Express go on sale as early as April 1

The Polar Express returns to the Adirondack Railroad for the 2023 Christmas season! Tickets for this magical one-of-a-kind train go on sale at midnight April 1 st ! Tickets do sell fast, so don’t delay, book yours today!

The Polar Express will run from November 17th through December 18 th , departing from Utica’s Union Station. Guests can look forward to hot chocolate and cookies while they enjoy a retelling of “The Polar Express.”

Guests will travel from Union Station to the North Pole, where Santa Claus himself will board the train and hand out the first gift of Christmas, the iconic “Silver Bell”. Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas during this cozy and fun train ride.

Remember to bring your camera to capture these special memories!

“We are so excited to bring back our cherished Polar Express Train Ride once again.” said Frank Kobliski, President of Adirondack Railroad. “This has become an annual tradition for many families in upstate New York and beyond. We look forward to making new memories with them this holiday season.”

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. (ARPS) operates the Adirondack Railroad. The New York corporation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization with main offices in Utica, New York. Since 1992 it has provided a memorable experience for more than 1.8 million passengers, operating on the former New York Central Adirondack Division located in upstate New York.