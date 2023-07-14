Mohawk Valley Latino Association and Rome Refugee Services to host first annual Puerto Rico Constitution Day celebration

The Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc. in collaboration with Rome Refuge Services are celebrating the island of Puerto Rico Constitutional Day. The Law #1 on 8/4/1952 of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico was stablished that every year on July 25, to be known as Constitution Day in Puerto Rico was signed into by then Governor Luis Munoz Marin. This year’s celebration will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12-5 pm at the Parkway Recreation Center, Utica.

The event will involve the singing of the American and La Borinquena Puerto Rico’s national anthems, by Ashlee Zayas Colon, MVLA and the Rome Refugee Services organizations are hosting this celebration and inviting the community to attend and join the celebration. Thanks to Premier sponsor, Wellcare by Fidelis Care, Belen Dental, Miner Realty, Bostwick

Liquors, Inc., State Farm Insurance, Unico Sabor Latinos, First Presbyterian Church, and El Jarocho Restaurant. There will be food, merchandise, and agency vendors. Additionally, adult and children’s activities, dance contests, dominoes tournament, raffles, and giveaways.

Puerto Rico is neither a state nor independent, the island has been a US territory since 1898. Everyone born on the island is an American citizen and holds a US passport. However, residents cannot vote in US presidential elections, unless they are registered to vote in one of the 50 states. Puerto Rican culture is a blend of Amerindian Taino, Spanish

and African influences with Spanish being the island’s first language.

“As a Puertorican myself, this annual event will promote the Boricua roots and culture in the Mohawk Valley,” said Feidy Miner, Executive Director of RRS agency. Also, Luis Martinez, PR Event Committee Member, stated “I feel that it’s important and necessary not only because of the huge Puerto Rican population we have here, but it’s also a part of our history as well as the United States. It’s a symbolism that reminds us of every year of the freedom and equality of Puerto Ricans.”

The Mohawk Valley Latino Association was established to improve the

standards of living for Latino residents of the Mohawk Valley through

various services that will educate and empower them; to achieve

awareness amongst the different cultures of the Mohawk Valley; and to

help shape the minds of our youth and demonstrate to them the great

opportunities available within the Mohawk Valley and our Nation. For

more information, calls can be made to 315-864-8419 or email us at

mvla@mvlautica.org.