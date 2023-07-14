Annual Bavarian Festival begins July 14

The Utica Bavarian Festival will be held Friday July 14 th , Saturday July 15 th , and Sunday

July 16 th at the Utica Maennerchor 5535 Flanagan Road Marcy. This annual event

brings thousands of people to Central New York to enjoy the food, beer and music. It is

the major fund-raising event for the Utica Maennerchor which has been involved in the

community for 158 years. It is one of the oldest non-profit organizations in the region.

The weekend kicks off at 5pm on Friday July 14 th with the official “Tapping of the

Keg”. Music will be provided by the Bavarian Brothers who perform a wide range of

music, including some traditional German songs with alpine horns and yodeling! There

is a large dance floor under the big tent with plenty of seating! Our own Edelweiss

Schuhplattlers will be performing traditional dances throughout the weekend and might

even invite you to learn a few. If you have kids, check out our special activities

designed especially for them! We have your dinner covered… Enjoy German favorites

such as wursts, sauerkraut, German Potato salad and liverwurst or limburger cheese

sandwiches. There are also the American picnic delights such as hamburgers,

cheeseburgers, and French fries. Of course, we will have German Beer and our local

beer favorites as well as soda and water. After dinner, you have to have dessert. There is

a homemade dessert booth featuring a variety of cakes, cookies and in particular…Black

Forest Cake. You won’t leave hungry!

The Utica Bavarian Festival runs Friday July 14 th from 5 to 10 pm, Saturday July

15 th from 5 until 10pm and Sunday July 16 th from noon till 4 pm. Admission is $5

per adult, kids under 12 are free.

For more information, go to our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/uticamaennerchor

