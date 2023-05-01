Letter to the Editor: We need good school board candidates

Utica, NY by Carolyn McAleese

As a concerned member of the Utica community, I feel compelled to express my concerns about the candidacy of Sue Arcuri for the Utica School Board. While it is true that a convicted felon is not prohibited from running for and serving on the school board, I believe that we need to hold our candidates to a higher standard.



Ms. Arcuri has been convicted of selling a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and has been banned from any Utica school property for harassing school staff. These are not qualities that we want in our school board members. As a community, we need to ensure that our children are receiving the best possible education, and that means electing individuals who are committed to the well-being of our schools and our students.



The school system is the backbone of our community, and when it thrives, so does the entire city. Our children deserve the best that our community can offer, and that includes a school board that is dedicated to their success. We cannot afford to elect candidates who have a history of unethical or illegal behavior.



As we approach the May 16th election, I urge my fellow community members to do their research and make an informed decision. Our children’s future is at stake, and we need to elect the best possible candidates to ensure their success.