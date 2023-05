The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has released the following service announcement:

May 7th, 2023

Sources of Hope

Rev. Karen Brammer

Hope is essential yet challenging to find when it comes to seemingly intractable issues like Climate Change and Racism. What sources of hope might serve us to make a positive difference when we can, or as Joanna Macy puts it, “How to Face the Mess We’re in without Going crazy.”