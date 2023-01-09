Local: Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblyman Brian Miller Sworn into Office on Jan. 6

New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and state Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-C-New Hartford, were sworn into office today in front of Camden Elementary School students at the Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome. Rome City Court Judge Gregory J. Amoroso administered the oath of office to the legislators

“Civic engagement is an important value that should be instilled at a young age, which is why I have tried to hold these special swearing in ceremonies in front of local students,” Sen. Griffo said. “As a result of this ceremony, children had an important opportunity to see how the governmental process works. I am hopeful that this experience will lead to them being active and engaged in this process for years to come.”

“Allowing students to participate firsthand in swearing-in ceremonies allows them to bring civics to life,” Assemblyman Miller said. “Children should be exposed to and understand the responsibilities and privileges of civic involvement. This exposure can spark their own interests in the process of volunteerism, activism or government so that they are ready to become active participants in society.”

In November, Sen. Griffo was reelected to the state Senate, where he now represents Oneida, Madison and parts of Chenango and Herkimer counties in the 53rd Senate District.

Sen. Griffo also has been selected by his colleagues to continue to serve as Assistant Minority Leader for the Senate Republican Conference for the upcoming Legislative session.

“I appreciate that my colleagues have the confidence in me to continue in this leadership position,” Sen. Griffo said.“Many in our state are struggling due to rising costs and the flawed policies that the legislative majorities and governor have supported or put in place. I will continue to work to stop the exodus from our state, grow and strengthen our communities, make the state more affordable, enhance public safety and improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

Assemblyman Miller was reelected to the Assembly and represents parts of Oneida, Madison, Herkimer and Otsego counties in the 122nd Assembly District.

He has been reappointed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve in the Conference’s leadership as Vice-Chair of the Steering Committee. Through this position, Miller will continue the responsibility of helping to lead the legislative policy agenda for the Assembly Minority Conference. Miller will also continue to be the lead voice for his conference on the Assembly Real Property Taxation Committee.

“I would like to thank Leader Barclay for reappointing me as Vice-Chair of the Steering Committee and entrusting me with this leadership position,” Assemblyman Miller said. “I will continue to work to help shape the vision forward for our conference and the millions of New Yorkers we represent. Through strengthening public safety, reviving a thriving and affordable New York economy and building strong and vibrant communities, we can better the lives of New Yorkers.”

*Press release contributed by Alex Gerould, Senator’s office.