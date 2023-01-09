Music: Boston Roots Rock Band ‘Adam Ezra Group’ to Perform at MWPAI on March 11th

UTICA – The Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston, will join the slate of performers for Munson-Williams’ Concerts in the Court series with a performance on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in the early 2000s, the Adam Ezra Group blends folk, rock, soul and pop influences to their interactive, euphoric performances. The band, headed by Adam Ezra, includes fiddler Corinna Smith, drummer Alex Martin, and bassist Poche Ponce. The band has shared the stage with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, and Davin McGraw.

The band has a strong philanthropic calling, hosting an annual homegrown festival in Boston, ‘The Ramble,’ to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. The event raised $100,000 in 2022.

“We are thrilled to present the Adam Ezra Group as they are quickly becoming one of the hottest bands in the Northeast. Their high-energy, original take on roots music, along with their commitment to many social causes, has allowed them to amass a dedicated online following,” said Bob Mortis, Director of Performing Arts and Special Projects Manager. “The Adam Ezra Group was a favorite of 2019’s Levitt Amp Concert Series, a community partner of Munson-Williams, and we’re excited to have them back in Utica this March.”

Tickets for Adam Ezra Group are $28 for general admission, $23 for Munson-Williams members and $10 for students.

The next Concert in the Court at Munson-Williams is Saturday, Feb. 4, and features “jamgrass” band Chicken Wire Empire, a group from Wisconsin that combines jam band and bluegrass music. Tickets for Chicken Wire Empire are $38 for general admission, $33 for Munson-Williams members and $15 for students.

The 10,000 Maniacs concert originally scheduled for March 11 has been canceled by the band.

Ticket holders for 10,000 Maniacs will be contacted by Munson-Williams staff with refund options or can call the box office at 315-797-0055.

All Concerts in the Court are held in the Root Sculpture Court at the Museum of Art and include a 15-minute gallery talk by a curator during intermission. The Museum opens at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders to explore the museum before the show. A cash bar will be available. For more information, visit http://www.mwpai.org or call the box office at 315-797-0055.

The Concerts in the Court Series is sponsored by Elizabeth R. Lemieux, PhD. Press release submitted by MWPAI.