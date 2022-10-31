Local: Oneida County Early Voting for the November 8, 2022 General Election

UTICA, NEW YORK – Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners Sarah F. Bormann and Nichole D. Shortell remind voters that early voting for the November 8, 2022 General Election begins tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, 2022 and ends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 .

All Oneida County voters are eligible to vote in person at any of the four (4) early voting locations during the early voting period. When voters get to the early voting site, they will check in to vote, receive their ballot and vote as any other election.

*Please Note: Voters who cast their vote during the early voting period will NOT be permitted to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Oneida County Early Voting Sites:

Mohawk Valley Community College, Jorgensen Athletic Center Field House– 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501 New Hartford Town Hall – The Orchards, 8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford, NY 13413 South Rome Senior Center – 112 Ridge Street, Rome, NY 13440 Whitestown Town Hall – 8539 Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro, NY 13492

All early voting sites are accessible to voters with physical disabilities.

Oneida County Early Voting Hours

Voters can visit early voting sites during the following hours of operation:

Saturday, October 29 – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 30 – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Monday, October 31 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday, November 1 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (New Hartford ONLY: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM)

Wednesday, November 2 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Thursday, November 3 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (New Hartford ONLY: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM)

Friday, November 4 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 5 – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 6 – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Oneida County Board of Elections by phone at (315) 798-5765 or by email at BoardofElections@ocgov.net.