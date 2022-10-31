Local: MVCC holding Culinary Arts Program Tours at Rome Campus

Mohawk Valley Community College has planned a series of tours for students interested in majoring in hospitality programs at its Rome Campus, 1101 Floyd Ave.

The Culinary Arts Program Tours are designed for prospective students and their families to get a closer look at MVCC’s hospitality and culinary arts programs. Each event will include a tour of the College’s professionally equipped kitchens and labs, demonstrations, and an opportunity to meet the faculty chefs.

The tours will be held every Monday through Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. To register, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/hospitality and select a date from the calendar. Registrants will receive a confirmation email providing further details about the event.

For more information or to set up an appointment at a different time, contact the MVCC Admissions Office by email at admissions@mvcc.edu, text 315-888-5602, or call 315-792-5354.

MVCC’s Hospitality programs prepare students for transfer to four-year programs and for career placement in the food service administration, catering, and culinary arts fields. Programs include the two-year Culinary Arts Management AOS degree and Food Service Administration: Restaurant Management AAS degree, the one-year Chef Training Certificate, and shorter-term micro-credentials in Kitchen Competencies, Introduction to Baking, and Advanced Baking. To learn more about the programs, visit www.mvcc.edu/academics/business-hospitality.