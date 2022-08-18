Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.

“The arts are a crucial aspect of Utica’s history and culture,” said Buttenschon. “Unfortunately, some children are not exposed to the arts or afforded the opportunity to experience all that this expressive form of entertainment has to offer. That’s why I fought to secure funding for the Broadway Theatre League of Utica to continue its mission of providing unique educational and cultural experiences to local children. This nonprofit already has the dedicated support of our community, and this funding will ensure it is well-positioned to continue serving Central New York for years to come.”

The Broadway Theatre League of Utica was founded in 1957 to present, produce and promote a variety of family-orientated, multi-generational theatrical productions and expose the Central New York community to the benefits of the performing arts. Its Students on Broadway program is geared toward local school students and seeks to unleash their creative potential by familiarizing them with the theatre world and live arts. Through the program, students can attend field trips and matinee programs, enjoy performances with friends and family and much more, all at little to no cost. The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is one of only a handful of nonprofit theatre organizations left in the country, and this funding will allow it to continue inspiring Central New York youth to get involved in the arts, noted Buttenschon.