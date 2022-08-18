Local News: SEIU 1199 Endorses Somatic-Oren for Oneida County Clerk

The largest healthcare workers’ union in America is supporting Merima Smajic-Oren’s candidacy for Oneida County Clerk.

In endorsing Smajic-Oren, Sara Cooper, Political Coordinator for the Service Employees International Union 1199 wrote:

“Your commitment to your community and to public service demonstrates your support for quality health care for all, the rights of all workers and of many other issues of importance to the hospital, nursing home, and home care workers that 1199 SEIU represents.” Cooper is also Vice-President of the Central New York Labor Council based in Downtown Utica.

Smajic-Oren, an attorney and businesswoman, has made workers’ rights and fair wages a hallmark of her campaign.

“Every honest worker deserves an honest paycheck. Health care workers who treat the afflicted with dignity should themselves be treated with dignity,” Smajic-Oren said. “No matter where the need exists- hospitals, nursing homes, even our own homes- SEIU members show up. When COVID threatened to crush our health care system, SEIU 1199 kept it from caving in. I am beyond grateful for the backing of these quiet heroes.”

Smajic-Oren has also been endorsed by the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association, representing the largest police department in Oneida County.