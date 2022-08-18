Broadway Utica
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress Combatting Covid-19

Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.  

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:       

  • Cases Per 100k – 27.60
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 23.96 
  • Test Results Reported – 69,526
  • Total Positive 5,394
  • Percent Positive7.38%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.81%**   
  • Patient Hospitalization2,455 (-54)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 430
  • Patients in ICU241 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation94 (-2)
  • Total Discharges 332,712 (+449)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS21
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS57,420  

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.       

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.       

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,350

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.       

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:   

   

REGION     

Monday, August 15, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Capital Region     

20.36

19.82

19.45

Central New York     

17.50

16.76

17.39

Finger Lakes     

12.65

11.98

11.58

Long Island     

31.82

30.82

29.68

Mid-Hudson     

25.03

24.25

23.07

Mohawk Valley     

21.34

21.19

21.02

New York City     

30.05

29.20

27.67

North Country     

18.99

19.09

19.61

Southern Tier     

14.76

16.29

16.02

Western New York     

15.08

15.14

15.21

Statewide     

25.60

24.95

23.96

   

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:   

   

Region

Monday, August 15, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Capital Region

9.64%

9.27%

9.26%

Central New York

8.77%

8.78%

9.17%

Finger Lakes

7.22%

7.13%

6.86%

Long Island

8.53%

8.29%

8.16%

Mid-Hudson

3.43%

3.71%

3.88%

Mohawk Valley

11.74%

11.78%

11.63%

New York City

4.83%

5.00%

5.01%

North Country

10.60%

10.74%

11.00%

Southern Tier

6.79%

7.32%

7.88%

Western New York

10.49%

10.87%

10.97%

Statewide

5.53%

5.72%

5.81%

   

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.      

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:   

   

Borough in NYC

Monday, August 15, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bronx

7.63%

7.53%

7.27%

Kings

2.74%

2.97%

3.01%

New York

5.95%

5.77%

5.83%

Queens

7.63%

7.79%

7.69%

Richmond

6.54%

6.34%

6.67%

   

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Yesterday 5,394 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,866,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

70,521

74

Allegany

9,822

8

Broome

52,434

38

Cattaraugus

17,388

11

Cayuga

18,298

13

Chautauqua

26,683

32

Chemung

23,989

13

Chenango

10,546

6

Clinton

19,913

29

Columbia

12,097

10

Cortland

11,990

10

Delaware

9,080

5

Dutchess

74,778

57

Erie

244,763

184

Essex

6,803

2

Franklin

10,807

11

Fulton

14,636

11

Genesee

15,143

17

Greene

9,868

4

Hamilton

986

1

Herkimer

15,841

10

Jefferson

23,411

32

Lewis

6,720

3

Livingston

13,091

5

Madison

15,169

11

Monroe

174,836

93

Montgomery

13,496

12

Nassau

482,989

456

Niagara

54,693

47

NYC

2,731,800

2,658

Oneida

62,157

51

Onondaga

129,400

112

Ontario

23,297

23

Orange

122,953

125

Orleans

9,617

4

Oswego

30,602

36

Otsego

11,878

14

Putnam

27,791

27

Rensselaer

37,557

26

Rockland

105,938

109

Saratoga

55,225

62

Schenectady

39,197

31

Schoharie

5,840

4

Schuyler

3,979

2

Seneca

6,787

5

St. Lawrence

23,939

33

Steuben

22,835

13

Suffolk

498,158

475

Sullivan

21,450

36

Tioga

12,526

12

Tompkins

23,693

21

Ulster

37,710

42

Warren

16,604

18

Washington

14,056

19

Wayne

19,681

11

Westchester

297,539

216

Wyoming

9,222

4

Yates

3,952

  

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:   

   

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

98

60

61.2%

38

38.8%

Central New York

76

46

60.5%

30

39.5%

Finger Lakes

155

46

29.7%

109

70.3%

Long Island

456

221

48.5%

235

51.5%

Mid-Hudson

279

104

37.3%

175

62.7%

Mohawk Valley

41

22

53.7%

19

46.3%

New York City

1,157

459

39.7%

698

60.3%

North Country

48

16

33.3%

32

66.7%

Southern Tier

56

23

41.1%

33

58.9%

Western New York

89

43

48.3%

46

51.7%

Statewide

2,455

1,040

42.4%

1,415

57.6%

   

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).       

Yesterday, there were 21 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,420. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

   

County

New Deaths                                  

Bronx

2

Dutchess

2

Erie

1

Greene

2

Kings

4

Livingston

1

Monroe

2

Montgomery

1

New York

1

Queens

2

Rockland

1

Schenectady

1

Suffolk

1

     

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.       

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.   

