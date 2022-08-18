State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting Covid-19

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 27.60

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 23.96

Test Results Reported – 69,526

Total Positive – 5,394

Percent Positive – 7.38 %**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.81 %**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,455 ( -54 )

Patients Newly Admitted – 430

Patients in ICU – 241 (- 8 )

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 94 (- 2 )

Total Discharges – 3 32,712 (+ 449 )

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 21

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,420

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State's percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,350

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, August 15, 2022 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Capital Region 20.36 19.82 19.45 Central New York 17.50 16.76 17.39 Finger Lakes 12.65 11.98 11.58 Long Island 31.82 30.82 29.68 Mid-Hudson 25.03 24.25 23.07 Mohawk Valley 21.34 21.19 21.02 New York City 30.05 29.20 27.67 North Country 18.99 19.09 19.61 Southern Tier 14.76 16.29 16.02 Western New York 15.08 15.14 15.21 Statewide 25.60 24.95 23.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, August 15, 2022 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Capital Region 9.64% 9.27% 9.26% Central New York 8.77% 8.78% 9.17% Finger Lakes 7.22% 7.13% 6.86% Long Island 8.53% 8.29% 8.16% Mid-Hudson 3.43% 3.71% 3.88% Mohawk Valley 11.74% 11.78% 11.63% New York City 4.83% 5.00% 5.01% North Country 10.60% 10.74% 11.00% Southern Tier 6.79% 7.32% 7.88% Western New York 10.49% 10.87% 10.97% Statewide 5.53% 5.72% 5.81%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, August 15, 2022 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Bronx 7.63% 7.53% 7.27% Kings 2.74% 2.97% 3.01% New York 5.95% 5.77% 5.83% Queens 7.63% 7.79% 7.69% Richmond 6.54% 6.34% 6.67%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 5,394 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,866,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 70,521 74 Allegany 9,822 8 Broome 52,434 38 Cattaraugus 17,388 11 Cayuga 18,298 13 Chautauqua 26,683 32 Chemung 23,989 13 Chenango 10,546 6 Clinton 19,913 29 Columbia 12,097 10 Cortland 11,990 10 Delaware 9,080 5 Dutchess 74,778 57 Erie 244,763 184 Essex 6,803 2 Franklin 10,807 11 Fulton 14,636 11 Genesee 15,143 17 Greene 9,868 4 Hamilton 986 1 Herkimer 15,841 10 Jefferson 23,411 32 Lewis 6,720 3 Livingston 13,091 5 Madison 15,169 11 Monroe 174,836 93 Montgomery 13,496 12 Nassau 482,989 456 Niagara 54,693 47 NYC 2,731,800 2,658 Oneida 62,157 51 Onondaga 129,400 112 Ontario 23,297 23 Orange 122,953 125 Orleans 9,617 4 Oswego 30,602 36 Otsego 11,878 14 Putnam 27,791 27 Rensselaer 37,557 26 Rockland 105,938 109 Saratoga 55,225 62 Schenectady 39,197 31 Schoharie 5,840 4 Schuyler 3,979 2 Seneca 6,787 5 St. Lawrence 23,939 33 Steuben 22,835 13 Suffolk 498,158 475 Sullivan 21,450 36 Tioga 12,526 12 Tompkins 23,693 21 Ulster 37,710 42 Warren 16,604 18 Washington 14,056 19 Wayne 19,681 11 Westchester 297,539 216 Wyoming 9,222 4 Yates 3,952 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 98 60 61.2% 38 38.8% Central New York 76 46 60.5% 30 39.5% Finger Lakes 155 46 29.7% 109 70.3% Long Island 456 221 48.5% 235 51.5% Mid-Hudson 279 104 37.3% 175 62.7% Mohawk Valley 41 22 53.7% 19 46.3% New York City 1,157 459 39.7% 698 60.3% North Country 48 16 33.3% 32 66.7% Southern Tier 56 23 41.1% 33 58.9% Western New York 89 43 48.3% 46 51.7% Statewide 2,455 1,040 42.4% 1,415 57.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 21 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,420. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Dutchess 2 Erie 1 Greene 2 Kings 4 Livingston 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 New York 1 Queens 2 Rockland 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 1

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.