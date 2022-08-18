Press Release: AmeriCU to Host 10th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert

FORT DRUM, NY – AUGUST 18, 2022: AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will celebrate its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on August 31, 2022.

AmeriCU is honored to host its 10th Salute to the Troops Concert held in thanks and support of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division, their families, and the Fort Drum community. This year’s event will feature country artists Justin Moore and Lauren Alaina. Gates open at 11AM for a day filled with food, fun and great music. Concert starts at 7PM with a firework display to follow.

Justin Moore is a multi-platinum hit maker who has built a loyal following over the past decade with traditional country sound and captivating live shows. With ten number one hits and six studio albums, two of which are PLATINUM certified, he is currently climbing the country radio charts with his current single, ‘With a Woman You Love’, from his latest album Straight Outta the Country.

Lauren Alaina first captured our hearts as the bright, bold voice on Season 10 of American Idol. Ten years into her career, she is now one of country music’s most authentic voices and beloved personalities. Her first album, Wildflower, debuted at #1 on the iTunes country chart. Her third studio album, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, is available now and her current single, ‘Getting Over Him’ is currently climbing the country singles charts.

AmeriCU would like to thank the sponsors, for whom this event would not be possible without their support: FMWR, Carthage Area Hospital, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes, Martin’s Point, the USO, Waite Toyota, Kinney Drugs, CUNA Mutual Group, Waite Motorsports, Suttmeier Law Firm, PLLC, Ox Industries, Wahl Media, Lamar Advertising, Community Broadcasters, and NBC Watertown.

For more information, visit www.americu.org/salutetothetroops.