Local News: ‘Thank You Schumer’ Rally Held in Utica After Passage of Inflation Reduction Act

Utica, NY — On July 23rd, 2022 10 members of Indivisible Mohawk Valley held a peaceful demonstration in front of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office at 430 Court Street from 4-5pm. Rally goers celebrated Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s leadership on passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday, August 16th. Some signs read “Way to go Chuck!” “Congress works thanks to Schumer & Democrats,” and “I <3 Inflation Reduction Act.”

The Inflation Reduction Act focuses on four areas that most of us agree are important: lowering healthcare costs; fighting the climate crisis; making the wealthy pay their fair share; and lowering the deficit, in this case by $300 billion.

On healthcare for seniors, those using Medicare will have insulin capped at $35 per month. Their prescription drug costs will be capped at $2000 per year, so anyone needing life saving medication priced at hundreds of dollars per pill will not have to choose between their medication and other essentials. Medicare will now be able to negotiate drug prices and big pharmaceutical companies won’t be able to price gouge us any longer thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate in our nation’s history. Rally goers held signs thanking Senator Schumer and the Democrats for passing legislation to mitigate the climate crisis which is already causing extreme weather conditions costing billions of dollars in damage every year. In addition, People from disadvantaged communities will be able to get union jobs in green manufacturing. We will be on track to reduce our country’s carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. Home energy costs will decrease by more than $500 over the next 10 years thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Not a single Republican voted for the bill.

Big businesses will have to pay a 15% minimum corporate tax rate when many have been using loopholes to pay 0%. Companies who exercise stock buybacks will have to pay a 1% tax. This bill heavily invests in the Internal Revenue Service so it can update technology, hire 87,000 new employees, and have the resources to audit big businesses and people who have been getting away with not paying their fair share. This bill passed the Senate and the House with only Democratic support. Claudia Tenney and her Republican colleagues in both chambers of Congress voted no.

“Because of Sen. Schumer’s persistence and leadership, Democrats got the job done on the most significant climate protection legislation in history. And they have lowered prescription and health care costs for millions of Americans at a time when we need it the most. I’m out here because I’m grateful for the bill that President Biden signed this week,” said Jen DeWeerth of Clinton, a group leader of Indivisible Mohawk Valley and rally participant.

“This bill shows us which elected leaders are governing in our interests. Thank you Senator Schumer and Democrats for delivering on campaign promises that will improve our family members’s lives and jumpstart clean energy programs that will help create a sustainable future for our children, ” said Jennifer Geiger of Rome, NY

“It is our civic duty to let our legislators know what matters to us. We’ve been vocal and visual about many things we don’t like with MAGA Republicans’ bad votes, but we want everyone in the Mohawk Valley to know that we also need to say thank-you when there are good votes,” said Sarah Reeske, a group leader of IMV and rally participant.

