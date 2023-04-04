Local agency finds creative ways to recruit

Gloversville, NY: Across the country, behavioral and mental health facilities are facing two main issues: increasing demand for services and too few mental health professionals in the job market. In 2022, more than 150 million people (nearly half of the population) live in federally designated mental health professional shortage areas.

The Kaiser Family Foundation recently released numbers regarding Mental Health Care Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). The timeframe covered up until September 2021 and notes that over one-third of Americans live in areas lacking mental health professionals. Nationally, 6,398 mental health providers are needed to fill the gap with areas of highest need being rural or partially rural communities like Fulton County. Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that an additional 272 therapists in New York State could meet the need.

According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the demand for mental health and addiction services continues to increase. In a September 2020 report, the National Council found that while the demand for services was increasing, the capacity to meet demand diminished because of the pandemic with 54% of organizations closing programs and 65% having to cancel appointments or turn away clients. Additionally, organizations have lost, on average, 23% of their annual revenue.

Creative Thinking

The Family Counseling Center has been tackling the problem with recruitment head-on by thinking as creatively as possible. Efforts include “Hiring Happy Hours” held throughout the Capital District in March and April 2023.

“We have been excited about these events,” states Peter Lawrence, Deputy Executive Director at The Family Counseling Center. “Sometimes an interview room can be too stuffy or too intimidating – we want to provide a casual and fun experience for a potential therapist to get to know who The Family Counseling is, why we do the work we do, and how supportive an experience it is to work with us.”

The next Hiring Happy Hour will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lorenzo’s Southside in Amsterdam. Previous events were held at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady and Druthers Brewing in Clifton Park.

The agency has also doubled down on incentives and quality of work-life balance options for staff at their Gloversville facility.

Sign-on Bonus

For a limited period of time, any qualified therapist (MHC, MSW, LMHC, LMSW, LCSW) who comes to the Hiring Happy Hour and gets hired will receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

Engagement Calendar

“We recognize that the work our staff does day in and day out can drain their emotional well,” adds Lawrence. “Our organization believes in creating a culture of appreciation and that means saying ‘thank you’ as often and in as many ways possible. Sometimes that includes seeing our Executive Director and myself flip grilled cheeses,” Lawrence noted in reference to April 12th’s National Grilled Cheese Day celebration, a staff favorite.

How to apply

The Family Counseling is currently hiring for a number of roles including Outpatient Mental Health Therapists. To learn more about the open positions and how to apply, please go to their website at: https://www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org/open-positions/

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has been serving the community since 1976 and ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center, its services, or how you can become a volunteer, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.

####

Sources:

Association of American Medical Colleges: https://www.aamc.org/news-insights/growing-psychiatrist-shortage-enormous-demand-mental-health-services

Kaiser Family Foundation: https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/mental-health-care-health-professional-shortage-areas-hpsas/?currentTimeframe=0&sortModel=%7B%22colId%22:%22Location%22,%22sort%22:%22asc%22%7D#

National Council for Mental Wellbeing: https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/news/demand-for-mental-health-and-addiction-services-increasing-as-covid-19-pandemic-continues-to-threaten-availability-of-treatment-options/