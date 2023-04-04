Center for Family Life and Recovery and law enforcement work together to safely take back unusued medications

Utica, New York: The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) is proud to

announce its Spring Take Back Day’s. This initiative, in collaboration with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Opioid Task Force and local police departments, provides a convenient way for residents to “Take Back” unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications, including sharps and pet medications. Free HOPE bags full of resources will also be given away at each event.

This drive-through event makes it easier for people to dispose of these medications safely and securely without having to leave their cars. These events are part of CFLR & Oneida County Prevention Services program which aims to reduce the number of opioids available in our communities while also reducing the risk of misuse and abuse. Present for both dates of this event will be CFLR’s Narcan trainers as well as Deterra bags which are drug deactivation bags distributed in previous Take Back Days.

CFLR is working hard to reach its goal of collecting 30,000 pounds (the weight of a school bus) by the end of October 2023. To date, they have collected over 23,000 pounds through their previous take back events. CFLR Executive Director Cassandra Sheets said: “We are so pleased that this program has been so successful! People are recognizing the danger that these medications pose if not disposed of properly and we are grateful for their participation.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that more than 70% of all opioid overdoses can be traced back to prescription drugs. So far, CFLR’s drive-through take back events have helped keep these dangerous drugs out of our communities and away from those who may misuse them.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. will host Two Drug Take Back Days this

Spring:

Date: April 20th, 2023

Location: 50 Forward Verona Beach (6734 Rt 13)

Time: 9am – 1pm

Date: April 22nd, 2023

Location: Outside of Utica Train Station on Railroad Street

Time: 10am – 2pm