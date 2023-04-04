Community Foundation to award grants for organizations serving older adults

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties will award a round of grants to support organizations in the two counties providing programs and services that focus on the health and wellbeing of older adults. Applications from nonprofit organizations are being accepted from Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Nonprofit organizations serving seniors can apply for up to $10,000 for:

Programs – support for new and innovative service delivery programs, or the expansion of proven existing programs

Capital Projects – including but not limited to repairs, replacements, purchases, technology upgrades, and equipment/furnishing

Applicants must be 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, organizations with a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, or faith-based organizations seeking support for projects/programs that address non-religious needs or issues, serving diverse constituencies without regard to their religious affiliation. Programs or projects requesting funding must begin no earlier than June and be completed within 12 months, with identifiable and measurable outcomes.

“Research shows older adults who participate in senior programs can learn to manage and delay the onset of chronic disease, and experience measurable improvements in physical, social, emotional, mental, and economic well-being,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation President/CEO. “We want to support our nonprofit partners dedicated to meeting the needs of our residents and for this grant round, we are focusing on senior services.”

For complete eligibility and application information, visit foundationhoc.org/grants. For more information or to inquire about your project or program’s eligibility, please contact Olivia Paul, opaul@foundationhoc.org, 315-731-3736.