Johnson Park Center releases free food giveaway information for June 2023

UTICA: Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for June 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain, or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to be recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.

JPC Free Choice Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, June 5, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 6, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, June 12, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 13, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The JPC Free Food Giveaways

Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )

Monday, June 19, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, June 20, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Closed – Monday, June 27, & Tuesday, June 28

Follow us on our Website:

https://www.johnsonparkcenter.org/

Follow us on Facebook for updates and more:

https://www.facebook.com/Johnson-Park-Center-216078625103918/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JohnsonParkCtr

Email us at:

info@johnsonparkcenter.org