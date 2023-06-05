Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementUnitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming service
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming service

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
78

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced the following service, lead by Reverend Karen Brammer:

Empty Hands 
If we hold our busy hands as if together, they are an empty bowl, we can remember the emptiness they hold is not different from the emptiness inside the flute that becomes music.
 
To attend: 
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
 
Previous article
Munson summer exhibition explores evolution of women’s sporting attire
Next article
Johnson Park Center releases free food giveaway information for June 2023
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Oneida County launches innovative Nurse Navigation Program to increase efficiency of...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0