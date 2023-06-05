Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced the following service, lead by Reverend Karen Brammer:

Empty Hands

If we hold our busy hands as if together, they are an empty bowl, we can remember the emptiness they hold is not different from the emptiness inside the flute that becomes music.

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 More information at uuutica.org Reply to: communications@uuutica.org