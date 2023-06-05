Oneida County announces car safety seat events

The Oneida County Health Department announced new car seat safety events that will be co-hosted with the Sheriff’s Office.

The event locations have expanded across the county over the next two months. New car seat events will take place at the following locations:

· Clark Mills Fire Department, 7700 Main Street, Clark Mills on June 14th from 10 a.m. to noon.

· Camden Life Center, 20 Main Street, Camden on July 17th from 10 a.m. to noon.

Free car seats will be available to eligible parents/legal guardians who are in need of a car seat. Appointments are required. For those already in possession of a car seat, a certified technician can be available to check that it is installed properly, also by appointment only. There are no eligibility requirements for car seat checks.

“Our events not only provide car seats but also help teach families the importance of safety and how to properly secure their children in vehicles,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, 607 children aged 12 and younger, were killed in vehicle crashes and another 63,000 were injured. Having children properly secured in a car seat greatly reduces the chances of serious injury or death when in a vehicle accident.

“There are many factors to consider with car seats,” said Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH, Oneida County Director of Health. “The child’s age, height, weight and development, but also the vehicle in which it’s installed and the laws in place. Common misuses with car seats include not securing the seat properly, using seats that have been in an accident or are expired, having a seat that does not fit the child or not using a car seat at all.”

In New York State, all children must be rear facing until the age of two and are recommended to stay rear facing as long as possible. Children under the age of 8 must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system while riding in a motor vehicle. Generally, children ages 4-8 years old can ride in booster seats if they fit the height and weight requirements of the seat. Additionally, children under the age of 13 should ride in the backseat.

Infant, convertible and booster seats are available to parents/guardians who meet the following eligibility requirements:

· Income eligible – must provide proof of assistance

· Child in need of a seat must be present at the event

· If pregnant, must be due within 3 months

· Must bring a vehicle for a seat to be installed in

· Must reside in Oneida County

For eligibility and registration for these events, please call 315-798-5229 or send an email to CarSeatSafety@ocgov.net.

For more information about how to find the right car seat for your child, you can visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/ equipment/car-seats-and- booster-seats.

These car seat safety events are made possible through a grant offered by New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.