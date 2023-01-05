JOE MAGNARELLI AT THE OTHER SIDE 1.22.23

Sunday, January 22, 7:00 p.m., 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Jazz at The Other Side presents special guests from NYC: Joe Magnarelli, a TOS favorite on trumpet, Joe Strasser, drums, making a return visit, Bob Sneider, guitar, also returning, and Pat Bianci on organ. This promises to be a night of unforgettable music by some of the finest musicians in the business. Adult tickets $20, student tickets $10. Seating is limited so advance registration is recommended. Reservations can be made at Café Domenico or by email at kodomenico@verizon.net. Phone reservations also available at 315 735-4825.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Other sponsors: Green Onion Pub, and an anonymous donor.