MVCC to host Financial Aid workshops

Mohawk Valley Community College will offer a series of Financial Aid Nights to assist students and their families with the financial aid application process.

The workshops, which are free and open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26, and Feb. 2 and 9, in Francis A. Wilcox Hall, room 150, at MVCC’s Utica Campus.

Professionals from MVCC’s Financial Aid Office will be on hand to assist students and their families in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), as well as understanding the financial aid award process and the different types of aid available.

Attendees should bring the following items, which are required to complete the FAFSA:

Social Security Number of both the student and parent

2021 tax information for both the student and parent

W-2 forms for both the student and parent

For more information, contact the MVCC Financial Aid Office at 315-792-5415.