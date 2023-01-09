Arts: Broadway Theater League Announces Revival Tour of ‘1776,’ Will Play from Feb 11-13, 2023

UTICA – JANUARY 9, 2023 — The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced today that individual tickets for the Utica premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of ‘1776,’ are on sale now. Tickets are available at The Stanley Theatre box office (259 Genesee Street) by visiting Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 315-724-4000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by phone by calling 315-624-9444.

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this “bold and exuberant” (Variety) new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again.

“A ‘1776’ worth celebrating!” – Variety “Deeply meaningful. A remarkable revival.” – The Washington Post “Thought-provoking and an absolute delight.” – The Wall Street Journal

Following the premiere of the revival at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University and on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company the tour of ‘1776’ will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America. Casting for the national tour will be announced at a later date. For information, please visit 1776musical.com

‘1776’ features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin) and MTV Music Video Award-winning choreographer Jeffrey L. Page (Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” video, Memphis in Tokyo; Violet starring Sutton Foster at Roundabout Theatre Company) direct the production.

The ‘1776’ design team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Scott Pask (Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin); Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess); Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever (In the Body of the World at A.R.T./New York City Center; Fingersmith at A.R.T.); Tony Award-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Finding Neverland at A.R.T./Broadway; Pippin on Broadway) and Drama Desk Award-nominated Projection Designer David Bengali (We Live in Cairo at A.R.T., Associate Designer of Witness Uganda at A.R.T./Invisible Thread at Second Stage).

The ‘1776’ music team is comprised of Music Supervisor David Chase (Finding Neverland); Tony Award nominated Orchestrator John Clancy (Fun Home; Mean Girls); Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo (Finding Neverland); Music Consultant and Co-Music Director Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress); and Co-Music Director Ryan Cantwell (Pippin).

www.1776musical.com

Follow ‘1776’ on Social Media:

Facebook, Instagram & TikTok: @1776Musical; Twitter: @Musical1776