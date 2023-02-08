Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementIn-person job fair at MVCC on Februrary 15, 2023 open to the...
Announcement

In-person job fair at MVCC on Februrary 15, 2023 open to the public; Fair for people of all abilities

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
206
Job Fair
Source: NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Utica, NY : The public is invited to a free in-person
job fair for all abilities at MVCC on Wednesday,February 15, 2023, from 9:00am to Noon.
Some 25 local businesses will be attendance to meet one-on-one with job seekers to take resumes and answer questions about current opportunities. Career
opportunities are available in a wide-range of industries, including Trades, Manufacturing, IT, Human Services, Public Safety, and more.
Representatives from The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida
Counties’ (WDB/HMO) grant programs will also be on-hand to speak with individuals interested in free training or who are in need of supportive services.
And local agencies that provide services to individuals with a disability will be available to
provide information on the services they provide.

The event is sponsored by MVCC and The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer,
Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities
Network (SCION) and Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) Grant
Projects.
“The RADAR &amp; NY SCION grants are excited to co-host this in-person job fair with MVCC,” says RADAR Project Director Sommer Edwards. “We are eager to get back to in-person events in the new year to continue our work of connecting employers and job seekers with Workforce Services.”
Event Location:
MVCC ALUMNI COLLEGE CENTER
ROOM 116
1101 SHERMAN DR, UTICA, NY

Previous article
Legal Myths & Realities by Judge Joan Shkane
Next article
Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Biden’s State of the Union speech
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

YWCA Mohawk Valley granted $30,000 from UpMobility Foundation, Inc. : Funds...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0