In-person job fair at MVCC on Februrary 15, 2023 open to the public; Fair for people of all abilities

Utica, NY : The public is invited to a free in-person

job fair for all abilities at MVCC on Wednesday,February 15, 2023, from 9:00am to Noon.

Some 25 local businesses will be attendance to meet one-on-one with job seekers to take resumes and answer questions about current opportunities. Career

opportunities are available in a wide-range of industries, including Trades, Manufacturing, IT, Human Services, Public Safety, and more.

Representatives from The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida

Counties’ (WDB/HMO) grant programs will also be on-hand to speak with individuals interested in free training or who are in need of supportive services.

And local agencies that provide services to individuals with a disability will be available to

provide information on the services they provide.

The event is sponsored by MVCC and The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer,

Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities

Network (SCION) and Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) Grant

Projects.

“The RADAR & NY SCION grants are excited to co-host this in-person job fair with MVCC,” says RADAR Project Director Sommer Edwards. “We are eager to get back to in-person events in the new year to continue our work of connecting employers and job seekers with Workforce Services.”

Event Location:

MVCC ALUMNI COLLEGE CENTER

ROOM 116

1101 SHERMAN DR, UTICA, NY