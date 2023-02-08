Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Biden’s State of the Union speech

“The State of the Union is strong, thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the hard work of New Yorkers in Congress like Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries.

“In his address to the nation, President Biden highlighted significant achievements that are making a difference in the lives of all Americans – including New Yorkers: the Inflation Reduction Act is creating green jobs while fighting the climate crisis, the CHIPS and Science Act is attracting growing, innovative companies like Micron, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping once-in-a-generation projects like Gateway to move forward.

“There is more work to do in order to make New York and the nation more affordable, more livable and safer. I commend President Biden for highlighting efforts to combat the gun violence crisis, and I look forward to working together with our federal partners to keep New Yorkers safe. President Biden’s focus on the affordability of child care and housing is crucial, as these are significant costs driving affordability issues. The President’s Unity Agenda – including the Cancer Moonshot, and access for mental health care and actions to combat the opioid epidemic – is a bold platform in lockstep with our priorities in New York.

“President Biden is right: America’s best days are ahead of us. With hard work, collaboration and smart investments, we can make the New York dream a reality for all.”