General Laborer/construction hirring event August 22, 2023

The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Counties, Inc., (WDB HMO) is partnering with Vecino Construction Group and People First for a General Laborer/Construction hiring event on August 22nd from 10:00am to Noon at 700 Broad Street, Utica, NY. Entry-level general laborer opportunities are a great starting place for a career in construction. We are thrilled to partner with Vecino Construction and People First to

bring new well-paying jobs to our area with this hiring event,” says WDB HMO Business

Services Representative Caitlin McSorley. “This partnership will create a new option for

employment for our program participants that can result in a promising career, benefitting both the employee and employer. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the local workforce and the opportunities it will create both presently and in the future.

Vecino Group is in partnership with People First, formerly Utica Municipal Housing Authority.

The location of the hiring event, 700 Broad Street, is part of People First’s IMPACT Utica, an

affordable housing initiative. Vecino Group will develop the property and then People First will operate it.

“We are excited to extend this employment opportunity to the local Utica community with some great construction industry jobs,” says Mike Willemsen, President, Vecino Construction. “The Utica area has always had a great talent pool for construction workers. Vecino is excited to match that talent with opportunities on our two projects here in town. We have seen some amazing folks working on our projects here in Utica and with this hiring event we are excited to add opportunity for more construction trade workers to come join the teams.”

Entry-level pay starts at $20 per hour and increases from there depending on experience.

Minimum Qualifications/Requirements include:

• High School diploma

• OSHA 10 training

For more information about this event, please contact Caitlin McSorley at 315.207.6951×145.

