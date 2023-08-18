Mohawk Valley Choral Society marks fourth decade

Now in its 42nd year, the Mohawk Valley Choral Society begins rehearsals Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Mohawk Reformed Church at 20 S. Otsego St. in Mohawk, New York for its next concert.

This concert will take place on December 10, in Utica, NY.

Under the direction of David Kolb, the Choral Society will be performing music by the American composer, Morten Lauridsen. Included in the concert will be Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna”, as well as his “Mid-Winter Songs” and “O Magnum Mysterium”.

Singers who enjoy choral singing or coming together for the challenge and enjoyment of singing new music in a group setting, are invited to join this non-audition choral group.

Rehearsals are held each Monday night from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

More information may be obtained by sending an email to the Mohawk Valley Choral Society at mail@mvchoral.org.