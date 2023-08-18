Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

Mohawk Valley Choral Society marks fourth decade

Now in its 42nd year, the Mohawk Valley Choral Society begins rehearsals Monday, September 11, 2023,  at the Mohawk Reformed Church at 20 S. Otsego St. in Mohawk, New York for its next concert.

This concert will take place on December 10, in Utica, NY.

Under the direction of David Kolb, the Choral Society will be performing music by the American composer, Morten Lauridsen.   Included in the concert will be Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna”, as well as his “Mid-Winter Songs” and “O Magnum Mysterium”.

Singers who enjoy choral singing or coming together for the challenge and enjoyment of singing new music in a group setting, are invited to join this non-audition choral group.

Rehearsals are held each Monday night from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

More information may be obtained by sending an email to the Mohawk Valley Choral Society at mail@mvchoral.org.

Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

