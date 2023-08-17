Broadway Utica
Other Side Gallery announces new exhibit in September

The Other Side Gallery presents “In The Blood: Peter Leone Metal Sculptures.” The works will be on display from September 8 – October 7 at The Other Side Gallery, located at 2011 Genesee Street in Utica. There will be an opening reception on September 8 from 5-7 p.m. An artist talk is scheduled for September 30 at 1:00 p.m. 

To view the exhibit, visit the gallery during regular gallery hours, Mondays and Thursdays from noon – 2 p.m.

This exhibit is open and free to the public.   For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

