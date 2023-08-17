Other Side Gallery announces new exhibit in September

The Other Side Gallery presents “In The Blood: Peter Leone Metal Sculptures.” The works will be on display from September 8 – October 7 at The Other Side Gallery, located at 2011 Genesee Street in Utica. There will be an opening reception on September 8 from 5-7 p.m. An artist talk is scheduled for September 30 at 1:00 p.m.

To view the exhibit, visit the gallery during regular gallery hours, Mondays and Thursdays from noon – 2 p.m.

This exhibit is open and free to the public. For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.