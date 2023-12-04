Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
December Almanac

Holidays and Celebrations during December 2022

December 3                First Sunday of Advent

December 6                St. Nicholas Day

December 7                Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; First Day of Chanukqh begins at Sundown

December 10              Human Rights Day and Human Refugee Day 

December 11              Third Sunday of Advent

December 15              Bill of Rights Day

December 17              Wright Brothers’ Day

December 21              Winter Solstice; Forefathers Day

December 24              Christmas Eve

December 25              Christmas Day

December 26              Boxing Day in Canada; First Day of Kwanza

December 31              New Year’s Eve

 

Due to circumstances beyond this writer’s control, December’s Almanac is very brief. The entire month of December is largely dominated by events, shopping, parties, concerts and other activities of the Christmas season. Winter officially begins with the winter solstice on the 21st of month, and weather usually turns much colder with an increase of snowy weather. The month ends with several special New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the now annual party in Downtown Utica.

 

In the Night Skies

 

Venus as a morning star is to the left of Virgo’s bright blue star Spica early in the month The best meteor shower of the year, the Geminids is on the 12-14, greatly enhanced by a near moonless nights, with a meteor a minute likely visible if rural skies are clear On the 17th, the Moon is below Saturn, then moves on to meet Jupiter on the 21st and 22nd.  .  The winter solstice is on December 21, officially beginning the winter season.

 

Rising and Setting Times for Sun, Moon, and Planets on Winter Solstice, December 21

 

Sunrise            7:27 A.M.                                                                    Sunset             4:30 P.M.

Moonrise, Waxing Gibbous Moon Rises 12;56  P.M.SE                     Moonset. 1:37 A.M., W

Venus              Rises 4:11 A.M., SE                                                                                                    

Mars                Rises 6:48 A.M., SE                                                                

Jupiter                                                                                                 Sets 3:08 A.M., W

Saturn                                                                                                 Sets 9:36 P.M., W

 

Moon Phases for December

 

December 5  Last Quarter Moon                    Rises on the 4th                      Sets. 12:54 P.M., W

December 12  New Moon                              Rises 7:18 A.M., SE                 Sets 3:52 P.M., SW

December 13-14         Geminids Meteor Shower, up to 75 meteors an hour with Moonless night     

December 19 First Quarter Moon                  Rises. 12:13 P.M., E                Sets on 20th      

December 26  Full Cold  Moon                       Rises. 3:54  P.M., NE               Sets.7:35 A.M., NW
 
 
Herbal Study this month will be held Wednesday December 6th, at 6:30.
