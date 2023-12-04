December Almanac

Holidays and Celebrations during December 2022

December 3 First Sunday of Advent

December 6 St. Nicholas Day

December 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; First Day of Chanukqh begins at Sundown

December 10 Human Rights Day and Human Refugee Day

December 11 Third Sunday of Advent

December 15 Bill of Rights Day

December 17 Wright Brothers’ Day

December 21 Winter Solstice; Forefathers Day

December 24 Christmas Eve

December 25 Christmas Day

December 26 Boxing Day in Canada; First Day of Kwanza

December 31 New Year’s Eve

Due to circumstances beyond this writer’s control, December’s Almanac is very brief. The entire month of December is largely dominated by events, shopping, parties, concerts and other activities of the Christmas season. Winter officially begins with the winter solstice on the 21st of month, and weather usually turns much colder with an increase of snowy weather. The month ends with several special New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the now annual party in Downtown Utica.

In the Night Skies

Venus as a morning star is to the left of Virgo’s bright blue star Spica early in the month The best meteor shower of the year, the Geminids is on the 12-14, greatly enhanced by a near moonless nights, with a meteor a minute likely visible if rural skies are clear On the 17th, the Moon is below Saturn, then moves on to meet Jupiter on the 21st and 22nd. . The winter solstice is on December 21, officially beginning the winter season.

Rising and Setting Times for Sun, Moon, and Planets on Winter Solstice, December 21

Sunrise 7:27 A.M. Sunset 4:30 P.M.

Moonrise, Waxing Gibbous Moon Rises 12;56 P.M.SE Moonset. 1:37 A.M., W

Venus Rises 4:11 A.M., SE

Mars Rises 6:48 A.M., SE

Jupiter Sets 3:08 A.M., W

Saturn Sets 9:36 P.M., W

Moon Phases for December

December 5 Last Quarter Moon Rises on the 4th Sets. 12:54 P.M., W

December 12 New Moon Rises 7:18 A.M., SE Sets 3:52 P.M., SW

December 13-14 Geminids Meteor Shower, up to 75 meteors an hour with Moonless night

December 19 First Quarter Moon Rises. 12:13 P.M., E Sets on 20th

December 26 Full Cold Moon Rises. 3:54 P.M., NE Sets.7:35 A.M., NW