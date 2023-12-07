Photos by Natalie Williams

When vandals smashed the front window of Utica’s only Black led not-for-profit with a roof over its head, there was no insurance to cover the cost of replacement. But the compassion and generosity of the area’s premier home improvement company, New York Sash, stepped in. They were sure to see that the winter season did not pass with such a fragile barrier between the cold outside and the good work that goes on within the walls of For The Good, Inc.

Jill and Scott of New York Sash dispatched their crew of skilled professionals to replace the aged and damaged assembly. The lovely, modern triple paned unit was installed within a few hours and just before the bitter cold and first snow of the season.

New York Sash is not a stranger to Corn Hill. The windows in the home of our neighbor across the street were replaced a few years ago by this reliable and civic minded family owned business. We highly recommend the work and the generosity of New York Sash. Thank you Jill and Scott Hayes from the Board of For The Good, Inc.



