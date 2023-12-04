Herbal Study this month will be held Wednesday December 6th, at 6:30.

We will meet at “The Other Side” 2011 Genesee Street in Utica.
This month Hillary-Joy Ptoniak will lead an instructional workshop on
making Fire cider.
This will be a hands-on workshop where participants will make their own
batch of Fire Cider to take home. A glass pint jar and all ingredients
needed to make the Fire Cider will be provided. Workshop fee is $25 to
cover the cost of the supplies.
(*Note: If you would like to attend the workshop just to learn and NOT
make the Fire Cider, you are more than welcome to join us. We just ask
that you make a small donation to help us pay for the use of the space
at The Other Side)
_“What is Fire Cider anyway?” you might ask…_
Fire Cider is an incredible immune system booster. It combines apple
cider vinegar, citrus fruits, peppers, herbs and honey, which when
fermented, creates a ‘fiery’ and flavorful concoction that can be
used in various ways to support digestion and immune system health.
A note from Hillary-Joy:
For those of you who don’t know me, I am a botanist and certified
herbalist with a huge passion for wild and fermented foods! Fire Cider
is one of my favorite things to make this time of year as we move into
the dormant cycle of winter, a time when our bodies need extra little
extra nourishment to keep us healthy. Thus, I am excited to be leading
this month’s Herbal Study Group so we can make some Fire Cider
together. Hope to see you there!
—
